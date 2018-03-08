2011 Hyundai Sonata faces airbag-related recall

Hyundai is recalling 154,753 examples of its 2011 Sonata sedan over airbag issues.

According to Hyundai documents disclosed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, select 2011 Sonatas may suffer from airbag control modules that could short-circuit in a crash. That condition could result in a failure to deploy the front and side airbags, as well as stop the seatbelt pretensioners from activating.

Affected YF-generation Sonatas are early production model-year examples built between Dec. 11, 2009 and Sept. 29, 2010. Only one percent of models are estimated to have the defect.

Hyundai is aware of at least "four incidents alleging the subject condition."

At the moment, the fix for this recall is still under development, however NHTSA documentation says that the recall program is expected to commence on April 20, 2018. Once a fix is developed, owners will be notified to bring their vehicles into dealers for a free inspection and fix.

Concerned 2011 Sonata owners are urged to call Hyundai Customer Service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall No. 174.