2011 Frankfurt auto show: 2012 Porsche 911

The 2012 Porsche 911 will be bigger, but will that mean less of a good thing?
By lengthening the car, its wheelbase, and opening up its interior, Porsche is making a substantial--and perhaps controversial move--to make this car an everyday driver. Its most recent advertising for the 911 proclaims as much. Brian Cooley examines all the details that make up the next 911 and why it might be a brilliant package.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.