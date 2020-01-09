Original 1968 Ford Mustang from Bullitt is going to auction -- but will it set a record?

Enlarge Image Historic Vehicle Association

Back in 2018, when Ford revealed that it had found the original Steve McQueen-driven, 1968 Highland Green Bullitt Mustang, the internet freaked out. Of course, this announcement happened alongside the debut of the decidedly excellent modern Bullitt Mustang, so that probably helped too, but nevertheless, it was a big deal.

The original Mustang, all patinated and gorgeous, had been in the same family for decades but, all things must change eventually, and now the car is going up for auction. However, according to a report published recently by Bloomberg, it's not going to be sold at any of the typical high-dollar auction houses. It'll be sold by Mecum on Friday at its Kissimmee, Florida auction.

That decision might seem a little odd, but on some levels, it makes sense. Specifically, because Mecum has an established history of selling American muscle and pony cars from this era and the people who frequent its many auctions around the US are interested in that kind of car.

The Mustang has spent the last year or so touring the world after its stunning Detroit Auto Show debut, visiting places like Goodwood, numerous auto shows, and even the city that made the car so famous, San Francisco. Now though, the owner, Sean Kiernan, has decided it's time to let this piece of history go, and he's chosen to do it with no reserve price.

Given the provenance of the Bullitt Mustang, it's difficult to put a price tag on it. Still, some experts are expecting it to go for as much as $4 million. Personally, though, I'd expect less given the softening of the classic car market over the last year or two -- something we saw borne out in Monterey.

What do you think this slice of American motoring and cinematic history will go for? Will it set a record for Mustang sales prices? Or have we hit peak McQueen and seen the apex of pony car prices? Let us know in the comments.