132: Clunkers program ends with a bang

Clunkers ends with a bang, Toyota is either smarter--or dumber--than other car companies, we'll turn you on to an unintentional collectible car, and yes, FINALLY, we take a ride in the new Camaro!

Listen now Your browser does not support the audio element.

CBS Interactive

• CNET review of the 2010 Camaro

• Big, bad Infiniti M56 on the way

• Aha Mobile traffic app for iPhone is, er, interesting

• CNET coverage of the TomTom iPhone app

• What does Toyota have against electric cars? (NYT)