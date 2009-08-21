Auto Tech

132: Clunkers program ends with a bang

Clunkers ends with a bang, Toyota is either smarter--or dumber--than other car companies, we'll turn you on to an unintentional collectible car, and yes, FINALLY, we take a ride in the new Camaro!

SHOW NOTES
The 2010 Chevy Camaro LT -- who knew it would be such a good value?
CNET review of the 2010 Camaro

Big, bad Infiniti M56 on the way

Aha Mobile traffic app for iPhone is, er, interesting

CNET coverage of the TomTom iPhone app

What does Toyota have against electric cars? (NYT)

