132: Clunkers program ends with a bang

Clunkers ends with a bang, Toyota is either smarter--or dumber--than other car companies, we'll turn you on to an unintentional collectible car, and yes, FINALLY, we take a ride in the new Camaro!
SHOW NOTES
• CNET review of the 2010 Camaro
• Big, bad Infiniti M56 on the way
• Aha Mobile traffic app for iPhone is, er, interesting
• CNET coverage of the TomTom iPhone app
