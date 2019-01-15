Listen to the 1,000-horsepower Hellephant engine in all its glory

You can always count on the folks at Mopar to bring over-the-top power to an auto show. After first debuting at SEMA last year, a 1,000-horsepower 426 Hemi crate engine rumbled to life at the Detroit Auto Show this week.

Dubbed the Hellephant, in a nod to the powerful "Elephant" 426 Hemi crate engine from 1964 and the 707-horsepower "Hellcrate" engine from a few years ago, this monster puts out quadruple-digit power and a whopping 950 pound-feet of torque.

Now playing: Watch this: Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine...

The Hellephant is designed for plug-and-play installation in pre-1976, old-school muscle cars and off-roaders. A few parts will need to be purchased separately, like the wiring harness, power control module, alternator and the like, but otherwise, you're good to go.

Pricing is not yet announced, but this 7.0-liter V8 with a 3.0-liter supercharger with 15 pounds of boost is surely worth it to those who like it fast and inordinately loud.