The 2014 Accord is available as a sedan or a coupe and features two different engine choices, as well as a hybrid engine package. The basic engine is a 2.4L 4-cylinder making 185 horsepower, or 189 horsepower in "Sport" tune. The optional engine is a 3.5L V6 that makes 278 horsepower. Transmission options include a continuously variable transmission (CVT), only available on the 4-cylinder, and a traditional manual transmission, which is available on 4-cylinder sedans as well as on 4- and 6-cylinder coupes. Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrids are powered by a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter i-VTEC 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine matched to a 124-kilowatt traction electric motor. The CVT is the only transmission offered on Accord Hybrid models. Battery charging on the Plug-in takes about three hours using a standard 120-volt outlet and just 40 minutes when plugged into a 240-volt source.

The Accord comes in several configurations. Sedans are available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, EX-L V6 and Touring. Base Accord LX trims come nicely equipped with features that include a Bluetooth-enabled stereo with audio streaming capabilities, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, hill start assist, 16-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch screen and an alarm. The basic AM/FM/CD player also comes standard with an auxiliary input jack as well as a USB interface. The whole system is Pandora Internet radio-compatible.

The Accord only gets nicer from there. The Sport trim includes 18-inch wheels, a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, a leather wrapped steering wheel and a bit more power. EX Accords build on the LX with a one-touch power moonroof, 17-inch wheels and a nifty engine start button. EX-L Accords have a leather trimmed interior, 10 and 4-way power adjustable heated front seats, additional safety features including a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning system and a standard CVT transmission. Touring models get adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, Homelink, LED fog lamps and a standard V6 engine, along with all the other goodies from the EX-L. Options include a satellite navigation system on the EX-L and Touring models and a CVT transmission on the LX and EX models.

Accord Hybrids are offered in three trims: Hybrid, which is roughly equivalent to EX in its configuration, EX-L and Touring.

The sporty coupe features two fewer doors than the sedan, but still offers a usable back seat. The swoopy styling provides a good compromise between good looks and a useful interior. The trim levels compare similarly to those in the sedan with the exception of the Touring model which is not available as a coupe. In a generous nod to the enthusiast, Honda allows the V6 Accord coupe to come equipped with a proper 6-speed manual transmission for maximum fun and driver involvement.

Safety starts with the latest electronic stability and traction control systems, which all come standard along with anti-lock brakes. Dual stage multiple threshold front airbags, front side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard as are active head restraints and a brake assist function. EX-L and Touring models get lane departure warning and forward collision warning.