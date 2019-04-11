The 2014 Accord is available as a sedan or a coupe and features two different engine choices, as well as a hybrid engine package. The basic engine is a 2.4L 4-cylinder making 185 horsepower, or 189 horsepower in "Sport" tune. The optional engine is a 3.5L V6 that makes 278 horsepower. Transmission options include a continuously variable transmission (CVT), only available on the 4-cylinder, and a traditional manual transmission, which is available on 4-cylinder sedans as well as on 4- and 6-cylinder coupes. Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrids are powered by a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter i-VTEC 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine matched to a 124-kilowatt traction electric motor. The CVT is the only transmission offered on Accord Hybrid models. Battery charging on the Plug-in takes about three hours using a standard 120-volt outlet and just 40 minutes when plugged into a 240-volt source.
The Accord comes in several configurations. Sedans are available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, EX-L V6 and Touring. Base Accord LX trims come nicely equipped with features that include a Bluetooth-enabled stereo with audio streaming capabilities, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, hill start assist, 16-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch screen and an alarm. The basic AM/FM/CD player also comes standard with an auxiliary input jack as well as a USB interface. The whole system is Pandora Internet radio-compatible.
The Accord only gets nicer from there. The Sport trim includes 18-inch wheels, a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, a leather wrapped steering wheel and a bit more power. EX Accords build on the LX with a one-touch power moonroof, 17-inch wheels and a nifty engine start button. EX-L Accords have a leather trimmed interior, 10 and 4-way power adjustable heated front seats, additional safety features including a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning system and a standard CVT transmission. Touring models get adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, Homelink, LED fog lamps and a standard V6 engine, along with all the other goodies from the EX-L. Options include a satellite navigation system on the EX-L and Touring models and a CVT transmission on the LX and EX models.
Accord Hybrids are offered in three trims: Hybrid, which is roughly equivalent to EX in its configuration, EX-L and Touring.
The sporty coupe features two fewer doors than the sedan, but still offers a usable back seat. The swoopy styling provides a good compromise between good looks and a useful interior. The trim levels compare similarly to those in the sedan with the exception of the Touring model which is not available as a coupe. In a generous nod to the enthusiast, Honda allows the V6 Accord coupe to come equipped with a proper 6-speed manual transmission for maximum fun and driver involvement.
Safety starts with the latest electronic stability and traction control systems, which all come standard along with anti-lock brakes. Dual stage multiple threshold front airbags, front side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard as are active head restraints and a brake assist function. EX-L and Touring models get lane departure warning and forward collision warning.
It's a bit of a surprise to see a brand-new midsize sedan arrive with three pedals and a six-speed manual transmission, and even more so when those pieces are attached to a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a not-insignificant 252 horsepower. But this unusual and unusually sporting version of the 2019 Honda Accord is an absolute delight to drive, one that'll satisfy your need for speed even if your life circumstances have moved you away from sport compacts and into midsize sedans.
Powertrain aside, the 2019 Honda Accord is a wonderful car in which to spend time. It nails the mission brief of a midsize sedan, delivering easy everyday livability that makes this car our top pick in its class.
Of course, with "2.0T" right in the name, there's no way to avoid discussing the brisk acceleration enabled by that engine. A cousin to the 2.0-liter in the Civic Type R, the turbo mill endows the Accord with 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, the latter offered all the way from 1,500 through 4,000 rpm. That's quite a bit more verve than the 1.5-liter turbo engine in other Accords, which serves up a perfectly adequate 192 hp and 192 lb-ft and mates either to a manual or a continuously variable transmission.
The Good The 2019 Honda Accord is easy to drive, spacious and well-equipped.
The Bad This Sport model is thirstier and stiffer-riding than other Accords.
The Bottom Line The Accord is, hands-down, the midsize sedan you should buy.
