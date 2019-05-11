EICMA 2019

The Pan America ADV and Bronx middleweight naked bikes are unlike anything Harley has done before, but they might just be what The Motor Company needs to stay relevant.
Team Red's going all in on updating some of its most popular bikes at both ends of the performance spectrum.
The brand also debuted an updated RSV4 1100 and RSV4 RR at the Italian motorcycle trade show.
The Bronx and the Pan American represent big swings in new directions for America's biggest motorcycle brand.
The V-Strom line has long been one of Suzuki's most popular though it's typically lagged behind other brands when it comes to electronics, but not anymore.
With less performance, way more cost and no road use available, the AMB 001 seems to lose in every category to Ducati's V4 road bike.
Honda's pulling out the stops for its top-tier sportbike by borrowing heavily from MotoGP while its entry-level cruisers get even easier and less intimidating to ride.
The bike will be a collaboration between the automaker and Brough Superior.