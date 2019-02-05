2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE
Pricing
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
40 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Mirror Memory,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Navigation System,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Lane Departure Warning,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Seat Memory,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Other Details
-
Spare Tire Size
Compact
-
EPA Classification
Mid-Size Cars