2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE
Pricing
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
40 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Other Details
-
Spare Tire Size
Compact
-
EPA Classification
Mid-Size Cars