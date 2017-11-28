Subaru

Subaru adds a supersized option to its lineup with the debut of the 2019 Subaru Ascent, a large, three-row SUV that, according to the automaker, is its largest vehicle yet. The new model debuted tonight on the eve of the 2017 LA Auto Show.

The Ascent rides on a scaled-up version of Subie's new global platform which also underpins the newest generations of the Impreza and Crosstrek. It's available in either seven or eight-seater configurations, depending on whether one opts for the Captain's chairs or the bench seats on the third row.

Powering this family-sized Subaru is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making a reasonable 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel-drive system with X-Mode is standard along with a "high-torque" version of the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission.

Properly equipped, the Ascent can tow up to a 5,000-pound payload. Not into towing? Well, there's still plenty of room for cargo inside with flexible fold-flat seats or for stowage up top with the standard roof rails.

In the dashboard, you'll find what appears to be the same StarLink infotainment system found on the Crosstrek with standard Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and StarLink Apps connectivity. Additionally, the Ascent will also boast a new 4G LTE-powered WiFi hotspot functionality.

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert will be optional features. However, the most interesting tidbit from the unveiling (well, besides the awkward talking dogs) is that Subaru is making its EyeSight driver assistance technology standard on the 2019 Ascent. That means adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic pre-collision braking and more are all included in the starting price.

For now, that starting price has been stated at a vague "low 30 thousand" range, but we expect the number to get more specific as we approach early 2018, when the Ascent arrives to challenge the likes of Toyota's Highlander, Honda's Pilot and the new three-row Volkswagen Atlas.