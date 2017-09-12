The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is a 550-hp, 177-mph hustler

It hasn't even been a fortnight since Porsche unveiled the 2019 Cayenne, but it's already rolled out the hopped-up Turbo variant.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is, to put it lightly, a beast. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter V8 putting out an impressive 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque -- improvements of 30 and 14, respectively, over the outgoing Cayenne Turbo. Instead of a complicated dual-clutch setup, it uses an eight-speed automatic with a traditional torque converter in order to keep its tow rating high enough.

All that power means the Cayenne Turbo will hustle. It reaches 60 mph in 3.7 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, and given enough straight pavement, it'll stretch its legs out to 177 mph. Even though it's down about 150 horsepower compared to the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, its 60-mph performance is only off by about 0.3 seconds. It's also quicker than the outgoing Cayenne Turbo S, which is pretty darned impressive.

Enlarge Image Porsche

As with other Porsche models, the Cayenne Turbo packs some special aesthetic elements. Its LED headlights have a unique signature, and the front and rear bumpers are a bit more aggressive than the "pedestrian" Cayenne. The wheel arches are a bit fatter to fit its 21-inch alloy wheels, and the tailpipes are specific to the Turbo line, as well.

The interior is closer to the standard Cayenne. Like previous generations, it has a set of grab handles along the transmission tunnel in case the driver decides to act in a spirited manner. The gauge cluster packs an analog tachometer, with 7-inch screens on either side. The infotainment system is the same one that's in the new Panamera, spanning a massive 12.3 inches. Other standard equipment includes a 710-watt Bose sound system, 18-way adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests and a heated steering wheel.

Under the body, there's a new, three-chamber air suspension that allows the driver to tailor the ride for either comfort or sport, and it connects to a general mode switch with modes for both on- and off-road driving. The Cayenne Turbo also packs Porsche's Surface Coated Brake system, which features a tungsten carbide layer atop traditional steel discs to reduce brake dust and increase durability. Ceramic performance brakes are available if you actually intend on tracking the thing.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo goes on sale in Fall 2018. It starts at $124,600, nearly double the price of the base Cayenne. But with performance like this, it's worth the extra scratch.