2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV comes ashore at LA Auto Show

Lincoln showed off the next generation MKX at the LA Auto Show and gave us all a special surprise: a new name. The five-passenger SUV shall forever going forward be known as the Nautilus.

Captain Nemo references aside, the Nautilus gains a few technological tricks for 2019. The same adaptive cruise control makes the jump from the MKX, but added is a lane centering system. When using adaptive cruise, the car can also keep itself in-lane with no help from the driver. Additionally, the car can use a combination of radar and camera to predict any obstacles in its path. The car can then assist the driver in swerving around said obstacle to avoid a collision.

1:45 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The 2019 Nautilus loses the naturally aspirated V6 engine from the MKX and gains a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as standard fare. Those wanting a bit more oomph under the gas pedal can opt for a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, good for 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and will be available in either front or all-wheel drive.

Visually the Nautilus gets a new front fascia with some super-nifty light signatures. Inside are orthopedic-designed 22-way adjustable seats with a massage function, which should do much to quell those traffic-jam blues. We're not quite so stoked on the push-button transmission that lives on the center stack, it does make room for large cupholders and plenty of storage. Wireless charging is on hand, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No word on pricing, but the 2019 Nautilus will be available at Lincoln dealers in the summer of 2018.