2019 Infiniti QX50 PURE FWD
Pricing
MSRP
$36,550
Invoice
$33,991
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
27 MPG
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Technology Features
Audio
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Trip Computer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
110.2 in
Length,Overall (in)
184.7 in
Height,Overall (in)
66 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3810 lbs
