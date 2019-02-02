2019 Infiniti QX50 PURE FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,550
  • Invoice
    $33,991

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3810 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon