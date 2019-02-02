Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,400
-
Invoice$36,642
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleWagons
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)184.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3821 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon