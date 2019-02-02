2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50 LUXE FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,400
  • Invoice
    $36,642

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3821 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon