2019 Ford Edge ST with 335 horsepower set for Detroit Auto Show reveal

Ford has done a good job thrilling drivers with vehicles such as the Fiesta ST, Focus ST and RS, F-150 Raptor, Mustang GT350 and GT, but is now turning its attention to giving crossover SUV customers some performance giggles, too. The 2019 Edge ST, which makes its world debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, is the first crossover in the Ford lineup to undergo serious performance tinkering.

For power, the Edge ST gets a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 with 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. That is connected to a quicker-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels. A Sport mode calls up optimal engine and transmission performance to hold gears near redline when cornering and will rev-match for downshifts. Bigger brakes are standard on the ST, while an even more capable performance brake system is optional for more stopping muscle.

Increased cornering capabilities come courtesy of a sport suspension with retuned dampers, springs and standard 20-inch wheels. Wider 21-inch wheels are available and can be wrapped with Pirelli P Zero tires. Stability and traction control programming is also new, with relaxed modes allowing for more slip angle before intervening.

To visually set itself apart from the rest of the updated 2019 Edge lineup, the ST wears a black hexagonal grille, deeper side skirts, unique dual exhaust outlets and rides on the aforementioned standard 20- or available 21-inch wheels. The cabin gets heavily bolstered seats with suede inserts, silver accent stitching, an ST gauge cluster and Ford Performance sill plates.

Enlarge Image Ford

The standard list of technology is substantial with Sync 3 featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices. Safety features like forward collision warning with auto braking, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist and post-collision braking are also included. Available features consist of wireless charging, remote start, a 12-speaker B&O audio system and adaptive cruise control.

Look for the 2019 Ford Edge ST and the rest of the updated Edge family to arrive at dealers toward the end of summer. No pricing information is available yet, but expect the ST to slot in at the top of the range and replace the Sport model, which begins at $40,675.