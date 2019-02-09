Full Specs
Pricing
MSRPUnavailable
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG30 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.9 in
Length,Overall (in)159.6 in
Height,Overall (in)48.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2476 lbs, 2436 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters