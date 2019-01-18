2019 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr ZR1 Cpe

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $118,900
  • Invoice
    $110,577

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 7-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3560 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater