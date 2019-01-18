2019 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr ZR1 Cpe
Pricing
-
MSRP
$118,900
-
Invoice
$110,577
Fuel
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
Premium Sound System,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Navigation from Telematics,
Telematics,
HID headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Heads-Up Display,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Security System
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
48.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3560 lbs
Other Details