2019 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr ZR1 Conv

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $122,900
  • Invoice
    $114,297

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 7-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3618 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater