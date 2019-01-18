2019 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr ZR1 Conv
Pricing
-
MSRP
$122,900
-
Invoice
$114,297
Fuel
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Navigation from Telematics,
HID headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Heads-Up Display,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Cruise Control,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
48.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3618 lbs
Other Details