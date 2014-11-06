Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$59,495
-
Invoice$55,330
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission7-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechNavigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)48.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3362 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
EPA ClassificationTwo Seater