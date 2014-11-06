2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Conv
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $59,495
  • Invoice
    $55,330

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3362 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater