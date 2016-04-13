2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision FWD 4dr Essence

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,800
  • Invoice
    $34,010

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Liftgate, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3755 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    FWD Sport Utility Vehicle