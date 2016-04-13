Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,800
Invoice$34,010
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSUVs
Doors4
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechRemote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Liftgate, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
Length,Overall (in)183.7 in
Height,Overall (in)66.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3755 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationFWD Sport Utility Vehicle