Bollinger Motors B1 prototype is a dirt-slinging, dust-churning EV sport utility truck

You might think that electric drivetrains are just for the car world, but Bollinger Motors is out to change all that with an all-electric sport utility truck, the B1. We got a glimpse of it this week and yes, it's impressive.

It combines the range of a Tesla with the off-road prowess of a Land Rover Defender. Massive ground clearance, aggressive tires and darn-near ridiculous approach and departure angles mean that the B1, on paper at least, is one badass mudder trucker.

The B1 supports CHAdeMO high-speed charging and will be available with a 60 kWh battery good for 120 miles of range or a 100 kWh battery that can stay on the trails for 200 miles. The dual electric motors put out the equivalent of 360 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of instant torque, all the better for scrambling up and over those desert obstacles.

The company plans on building a four-door variant with a slightly longer wheelbase once the two-door B1 goes into production engineering. It also aims to have a pickup truck as well, with an 8-foot bed and the option of a regular or king cab. Bollinger Motors anticipates a first delivery sometime in 2019.