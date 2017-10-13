2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante is a good reason for sunburn

When I first saw the Aston Martin DB11, I thought to myself, "that would look bang on as a convertible." Well, now Aston's seen fit to release one, and guess what? I was right.

The DB11 Volante doesn't change much from the formula set forth by its solid-roof brethren. Under the hood is a 503-horsepower, 498-pound-foot V8 courtesy of Mercedes-AMG, the same one that's in the coupe. There's no word about a V12-powered Volante yet, but odds are if the demand is there, it'll eventually pop up.

The Volante sports a electric soft top that can lower in 14 seconds and go back up in 16. It'll work at speeds up to 31 mph. It can be raised or lowered using a switch in the car, or with the key fob. Compared to the DB9 Volante it replaces, the new top's compactness led to a 20 percent increase in trunk volume when the top is stored. You can get the roof in red, black or gray.

While most of the interior is the same as the fixed-roof DB11, a new option allows you to cover the seat backs in wood or carbon-fiber veneers. There's also a new alloy wheel unique to the Volante, because it's much easier to change wheels than redesign the interior for a convertible variant. Another first for the Volante is the addition of ISOFIX child-seat attachment points.

That's about it, really. It's a gorgeous British car with German bits under the hood, and a top that's no longer welded to the rest of the body. What's not to like?

Deliveries of the 2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante are expected to start in early 2018. Its starting price is a beefy $216,495.