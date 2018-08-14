Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$68,950
-
Invoice$64,813
Fuel
-
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
-
MPG27 MPG
-
MPGe62
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbo/Supercharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5059 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD