2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid 7-Passenger R-Design
  • MSRP
    $68,950
  • Invoice
    $64,813

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    27 MPG
  • MPGe
    62

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbo/Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5059 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD