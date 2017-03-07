First came the XC90, which set the mark for all future designs. That look moved on to the other -90 series cars, the S90 sedan and V90 wagon. Now, it's time to bring that new design language to something smaller.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 marks the first major redesign of the crossover since its introduction about nine years ago. A quick glance reveals many XC90 design elements, from the awesome "Thor's Hammer" headlights to the general silhouette. Out back, the taillights are largely vertical, reminiscent of the XC90. But there's a bit of V90-style horizontal in there, too.

Inside, it's 100 percent New Volvo. The dash layout is minimal, with a vertical Sensus Connect infotainment screen and a few choice buttons underneath. The gauge cluster is a screen, too. Screens, screens, screens. Like the XC90, you can get the XC60's shifter with Orrefors crystal inserts.

In Europe, you can get the XC60 in five different powertrain configurations. The top-line model is the T8, which puts out 407 horsepower and has a plug-in hybrid setup. The gas engine offerings come in T5 (254 horsepower) and T6 (320 hp) flavors, the latter of which includes a supercharger and a turbocharger. There are two diesel engines on offer, too, but it's unlikely that they'll come to the US, at least initially.

Safety is where Volvo made its name, and the XC60 totes a few key safety systems. It now has steering assist, which can move the vehicle out of danger, whether it comes from changing lanes or drifting toward oncoming traffic. It also packs the optional Pilot Assist, a suite of semi-autonomous driving systems that can control the steering, gas and brakes (on well-marked roads, mind you) up to 81 miles per hour.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is set to start production in Sweden in April. Pricing is not yet ready, but for context, the current XC60 starts at $40,950.