2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Specs

2018 Volvo XC60 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-Design

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $56,200
  • Invoice
    $52,828
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    26 MPG
  • MPGe
    59
  • Battery Range (mi)
    28

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbo/Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4599 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD