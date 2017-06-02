Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$56,200
-
Invoice$52,828
Fuel
-
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
-
MPG26 MPG
-
MPGe59
-
Battery Range (mi)28
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbo/Supercharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechHands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesLane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)184.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4599 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD