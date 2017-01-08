Jessica Lynn Walker/Volkswagen

Volkswagen just pulled the wraps off of the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan and some of you may be feeling a sense of deja vu. Yes, the automaker already unveiled the second-generation Tiguan way back at the 2016 Frankfurt auto show, but that's wasn't the SUV that will be coming to America later this year. The new Tiguan showcased in Detroit tonight for the U.S. market has been supersized.

The 2018 Tiguan is a long-wheelbase version of the euro Tiguan. It's based on the same MQB architecture but with a new wheelbase of 109.9 inches, the U.S. model is 4.4 inches longer than the model sold in Europe. Overall this new model is 10.9 inches longer than the first-generation Tiger-Iguana. That's a significant growth spurt, but its competitors have been similar enlarged in the years since the Tiguan's 2007 launch, so in a way this is just VW playing catch-up.

The extra wheelbase space makes room for up to 57 percent more cargo space for the 2018 Tiguan and seating for five with sliding second row that moves up to seven-inches forward or back, a pretty sweet addition for taller backseat passengers. Standard on some trim levels and optional for the rest is third-row seating, which bumps total capacity up to seven souls. I'm not sure I'd want to be one of the poor souls crammed into the last row of an SUV of this size, but that sliding second row could make life more manageable back there.

An available panoramic sunroof and hands-free (foot-activated) power tailgate are the highlighted options for a feature set that's moved upmarket since we last tested the gen-1 Tiguan.

Keeping passengers safe is a suite of available driver assistance technology, includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and lane keeping assisted steering.

The new Tiguan also features an optional Volkswagen Digital Cockpit -- a large, reconfigurable LCD instrument cluster similar to Audi's Virtual Cockpit -- and the latest version of the automaker's infotainment with Car-Net and App-Connect connected services and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink smartphone technologies. Rounding out the cabin tech options is an available Fender Premium Audio system that I can't wait to take for a spin after positive experiences with the VW Beetle's system.

Jessica Lynn Walker/Volkswagen

Under the hood is an updated version of Volkswagen's turbocharged and direct-injected 2.0-liter TSI engine making 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and mating with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and 4Motion all-wheel drive with Active Control is optional and features four selectable traction modes.

The supersized Tiguan will launch in Europe in the second half of 2017 where it will be called the Tiguan Allspace and sell for about 30,000 euro alongside the shorter model. Here, it'll just be the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. Pricing and availability should be within a similar window, but have not yet been finalized or announced.