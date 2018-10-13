Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,995
Invoice$23,970
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3274 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars