Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,595
Invoice$28,382
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechTelematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3274 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars