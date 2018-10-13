2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T SE
  • MSRP
    $29,595
  • Invoice
    $28,382

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3274 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars