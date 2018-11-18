Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,345
Invoice$19,531
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG33 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.4 in
Length,Overall (in)183.4 in, 183.3 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2930 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars