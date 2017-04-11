Last year, Volkswagen showed off a refreshed version of the seventh-generation Golf, but didn't say much about when or how it would come to the US. That all changes at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

All models receive a facelift that includes new front and rear ends. But the 2018 Volkswagen Golf family is huge, and unsurprisingly, there are changes for just about every member of that family. So let's break it down by model.

2018 Golf

The standard bearer of the family, the regular ol' Golf gets several standard pieces of equipment that were previously optional. The base Golf S now comes with LED running lights and taillights, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and a new grille. The base infotainment offering is now a 6.5-inch touchscreen.

Moving up to the SE model adds an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as Front Assist, which includes a forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. There are some technological holdovers from previous years, too, including keyless access, blind spot monitoring and leatherette seats.

Finally, the top-tier Golf SEL keeps that 8-inch touchscreen from the SE, but it adds adaptive cruise control, an auto-dimming mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-way power driver's seat and a sunroof. There's an optional premium package that adds lane departure warning, automatic high beams, parking sensors, LED headlights and a premium audio system.

2018 Golf SportWagen

As before, the SportWagen is just a Golf with a station wagon body. All-wheel drive is optional on the base S trim, but every other trim receives standard front-wheel drive. The engine is the same, as well -- a 1.8-liter I4 good for 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque with an automatic transmission (184 lb-ft with the manual transmission).

The regular Golf and SportWagen share the same updates -- the base model gets LED running lights and taillights, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen and automatic headlights. The SE gets a larger screen, more safety features and nice interior treatments.

The SEL trim... well, you get the idea.

2018 Golf Alltrack

The Golf Alltrack is but a lifted SportWagen with standard all-wheel drive, additional exterior body cladding and hill descent control. While the engine is the same as the SportWagen and regular Golf, S and SE models can equip a six-speed manual, while a six-speed automatic is available for S and SE, and standard for SEL.

If you read through the Golf and SportWagen sections, it's the same story here. SE adds a larger touchscreen and more safety equipment, while SEL ramps up the interior quality and throws even more tech on top. There's also an optional assistance and lighting package that offers the same equipment as the Golf's premium package.

2018 Golf GTI

Finally, something different. The base GTI gets a bump in power, to 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque when using premium gas. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Dedicated summer tires are optional for all trims.

The base GTI S receives a new stop-start system with the automatic transmission. It also packs a few standard features the base Golf S does not have, like LED fog lights, larger alloy wheels and ambient lighting.

The GTI SE picks up full LED headlights with red striping, as well as the brakes from the Golf R and a limited-slip differential. Like other Golf models, the GTI SE also receives an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In keeping with GTI tradition, this trim also sports VW's excellent plaid cloth seats. Leatherette is an option, but you'd be a fool to pass up the plaid.

The GTI's top trim, Autobahn, adds even more features including adaptive suspension. An optional driver assistance package includes lane departure warning, parking sensors, automatic parking assist and automatic high beams.

2018 Golf R

The GTI may be the original hot hatch, but the Golf R is the true king of the Golf lineup. Its 2.0-liter I4 puts out 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and it's routed to all four wheels. If a six-speed manual isn't your hang, there's a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission on offer, too.

The Golf R gets a whole bunch of new kit for 2018, like adaptive LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment system and start-stop for models equipped with the dual-clutch transmission. It also picks up Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit, which replaces the gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch configurable display. Sadly, it's only available on Golf R and the e-Golf.

The Golf R with DCC and Navigation trim, which is not a great name, offers both (you guessed it) navigation and adaptive suspension. It also includes every safety feature that's optional on other models of Golf.

Every model discussed here hits dealerships this fall.