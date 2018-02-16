2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Pricing
-
MSRP
$30,245
-
Invoice
$29,035
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3113 lbs
Other Details