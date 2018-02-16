2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Pricing
-
MSRP
$21,685
-
Invoice
$20,818
Fuel
-
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
29 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3053 lbs
Other Details