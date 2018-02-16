2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T S Manual
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,685
  • Invoice
    $20,818

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3053 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon