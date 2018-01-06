2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$26,415
-
Invoice
$25,357
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Passenger Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
168 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3062 lbs
Other Details