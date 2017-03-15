Traveling down snow- and ice-packed roads around Sacacomie, Quebec in the new Volkswagen Atlas proves eerily uneventful. The three-row crossover SUV does everything I ask, from clawing around bends, scurrying up inclines and stopping on icy roads without much drama. It's a good thing, too, helping to keep me from crunching any of the Atlas' sheetmetal on the high snow banks lining the roads.

Credit VW's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and Pirelli winter tires with helping get this family hauler through the slick conditions without issue during my brief first drive. The optional BorgWarner-supplied all-wheel-drive unit primarily turns the front wheels for improved fuel efficiency, but engages the rear axle at the first sign of wheel spin. With dry, high-traction surfaces nowhere in sight on my 20-minute journey through Sacacomie, I believe the rear wheels have power going to them the entire time.

The relaxed drive through slick conditions is also thanks in part to the Driving Mode Selection system set to the Snow setting. Early transmission shifts keep revs low to reduce wheel spin, and specific traction control programming delivers maximum grip in slippery conditions. Adventures through the white stuff are a cinch.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Additional 4Motion drive mode settings include Normal, Offroad and Custom Offroad, which I look forward to trying in different conditions.

Thrust from the range-topping 3.6-liter, 276-horsepower V6 sufficiently gets the Atlas around, while the Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission performs imperceptible shifts.

Serving as the Atlas' base engine choice, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 235 horsepower, and also comes paired with the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Sadly, the four-pot engine will only be offered with front-wheel drive, while the V6 will be available in both front- and all-wheel drive.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

I enjoy the drive from the comforts of the spacious cabin. Passengers in the first- and second-row seats will settle in nicely with plenty of legroom, but the third row is still best left for kids. Access to the very back, however, is made easier for the little ones with a second row that folds and slides forward. Like in other VWs, the seats themselves feel firm and supportive.

The overall cabin layout sticks with a no-nonsense design aesthetic that's consistent throughout the Volkswagen lineup. If you've ever been in a Golf, Jetta or Passat, you'll feel right at home inside the Atlas. It's boring but functional. Intuitive traditional knobs and buttons control climate, and a responsive central touchscreen takes care of infotainment features.

For customers who don't fancy VW's infotainment interface, the standard App-Connect feature enables Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or MirrorLink, all of which mirror a compatible phone's interface on the car's touchscreen.

Optional goodies for the Atlas include a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, which adds a configurable digital instrument cluster similar to the Audi Virtual Cockpit system.

On the safety front, the Atlas gets a standard rearview camera and automatic post-collision braking, which applies the brake after an accident to keep the vehicle from rolling. There's also a gaggle of optional safety tech like front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with full stop-and-go capabilities.

With its sight set squarely on the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, the 2018 Atlas arrives in dealers late this spring. Five trim levels will be offered with base pricing ranging from around $30,000 to $48,000 according to Volkswagen.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Given this limited drive, I can't come to a full conclusion on how well the Atlas stacks up against its three-row crossover rivals, but it does finally get the German automaker into a sizzling segment that it previously didn't have a hand in.

At the very least, we know the Atlas has no problem tackling snow and ice, which likely has just become an even stronger selling point with families digging out from the late winter storm in the northeast US.