2018 Volkswagen Arteon: Swoopy-coupe styling, interior tech galore

The Volkswagen CC is getting a bit tired. It's reportedly being put out to pasture, and what you see here is likely its replacement.

The Volkswagen Arteon is similar to the CC in that it takes coupe-like styling and adapts it to a vehicle with four doors. But one major difference between the two -- aside from some styling cues, duh -- is the addition of a hatchback. The look might cut into visibility, but the hatch makes up for it with a big ol' trunk opening.

In general, the look is faily unique by Volkswagen standards. The headlights flow into the grille, with an extra strip of color atop the grille to help differentiate it from the Passat. The wheel arches are a bit more aggressive, but once you move into the cabin, it's immediately recognizable as a modern Volkswagen.

Built on the MQB modular platform that underpins the new Golf, the Arteon is meant to slot above the Passat, and its lineup of standard equipment reflects that. Every Arteon comes with LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and start, heated power front seats, automatic climate control and leather seats.

If you want to tart it up a bit, there's an additional R-Line trim that adds a bit more aggression. The wheels get bigger, there's some gloss black trim, special bumpers and chrome-plated exhaust tips. The R-Line races up the interior with a black headliner, aluminum-look pedal covers, a unique steering wheel, and R-Line logos on the seats.

In Europe, the Arteon will launch as a 2018 model with six different engine options -- three diesel, and three gas. You can sure as shit count the diesel engines out when the Arteon arrives in the US, likely as a 2019 model. The two engines most likely to come to the US are the 188-horsepower, 2.0-liter I4 and the 276-horsepower, 2.0-liter I4. The latter comes mated to all-wheel drive, so it could reasonably work as a more performance oriented variant.

Either way, we'll find out... eventually. The Arteon will kick around Europe for a while before it comes to the US, and all we know is that pricing is above the Passat's, which begins in the low $20,000 range in the States.