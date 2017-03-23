The European-market Toyota Yaris has always been a bit more contemporary than its American sibling. But that changes with the introduction of the 2018 Yaris.

There are some big changes outside. There's a whole new front end with a new grille, new headlights and chrome accents. The SE model will add piano black touches for a bit more sportiness, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels. Out back, there's a new rear bumper and horizontal taillights to help emphasize its width.

Toyota's turned to tech to bring creature comfort upgrades to the Yaris. The base L and LE trims pick up the same sporty gauges as the SE grade. They've got an LCD display that shows the temperature, fuel economy figures and an eco driving indicator.

The L and LE also pick up the same Entune infotainment system as all but the top trim Yaris. The system sports a 6.1-inch touchscreen with a CD player, six speakers, a USB port, voice recognition, Bluetooth and Siri Eyes Free.

Move up to the SE trim and you'll find an Entune system with additional enhancements. The screen grows to 7.0 inches, and the system adds satellite radio and HD Radio. There's also Connected Navigation Scout, which uses a Bluetooth-paired phone to add navigation capabilities. Neither system offers Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and it appears Toyota isn't about to change its tune (or its Entune, har de har har) on that any time soon.

In terms of motive force, the engine remains a 1.5-liter I4. Its 106-horsepower, 103-pound-foot output isn't exactly earth shattering, but it's an economy car first and foremost.

The 2018 Yaris hits dealerships this summer, and pricing has yet to be announced.