Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,815
Invoice$15,313
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG34 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)171.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2385 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars