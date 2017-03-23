2018 Toyota Yaris Specs

2018 Toyota Yaris 5-Door LE Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,260
  • Invoice
    $16,954
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    155.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2335 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars