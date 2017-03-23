Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$17,260
-
Invoice$16,954
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechCargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)155.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)59.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2335 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars