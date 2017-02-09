Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,000
Invoice$34,364
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG14 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)145.7 in
Height,Overall (in)76.4 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)38, 26.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size