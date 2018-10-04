2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Access Cab 6' Bed I4 4x2 AT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,405
  • Invoice
    $25,290

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Sliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    127.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size