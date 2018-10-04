Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,405
Invoice$25,290
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsSliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)127.4 in
Height,Overall (in)70.6 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size