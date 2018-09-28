2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma SR Access Cab 6' Bed I4 4x4 AT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,320
  • Invoice
    $26,508

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    127.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size