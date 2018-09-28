Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,320
-
Invoice$26,508
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Sliding Rear Window
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)127.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size