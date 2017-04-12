Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,745
Invoice$39,662
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleMinivans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Entertainment System, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in, 71.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4705 lbs, 4750 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
EPA Classification4WD Minivans