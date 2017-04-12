2018 Toyota Sienna Specs

2018 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium AWD 7-Passenger

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,745
  • Invoice
    $39,662
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Entertainment System, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in, 71.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4705 lbs, 4750 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Minivans