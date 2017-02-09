Toyota's monstrous Sequoia SUV gets more aggressive for the 2018 model year with the addition of a new TRD Sport model. The new trim level makes its world debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, and pumps a little bit of life into this generation model that's been around since 2008.



Available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, the Sequoia TRD Sport raises its handling prowess with an upgraded suspension featuring Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD antiroll bars riding on 20-inch black aluminum wheels.

The blacked-out visual theme continues with black mirror caps, exterior badges and smoked taillight lenses. To further distinguish the TRD Sport from other Sequoia versions, an exclusive grille and bumper are installed.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Heading into the interior, black fabric seats are standard with black leather available as an option. Finishing off the TRD Sport touches are TRD sill plates, floor mats and shift knob.

For the entire 2018 Sequoia lineup, LED headlights, daytime running lights, fog lamps and grille designs are new. The Toyota Safety Sense package also becomes standard on all trims adding lane departure alert, pedestrian detection, radar cruise control and auto high beams to the Sequoia's bag of tricks. To display readouts for the new safety tech, a new gauge cluster with multi-information display has been installed.

All 2018 Sequoia models will continue to be powered by a 5.7-liter V8.

Toyota says the 2018 Sequoia TRD Sport will hit dealer lots in September.