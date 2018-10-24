Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$51,115
-
Invoice$46,515
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG15 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesLane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)122 in
-
Length,Overall (in)205.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size