2018 Toyota Sequoia

2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $51,115
  • Invoice
    $46,515

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    122 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    205.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size