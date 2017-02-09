Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,000
Invoice$28,321
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechBluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesLane Keeping Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)183.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3630 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD