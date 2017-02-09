2018 Toyota RAV4 Specs

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,000
  • Invoice
    $28,321
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Lane Keeping Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3630 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD