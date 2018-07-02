2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD
  • MSRP
    $28,000
  • Invoice
    $27,383

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3925 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD