Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,000
-
Invoice$27,383
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3925 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD