Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,235
Invoice$25,602
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechBack-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)183.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3925 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD