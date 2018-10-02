Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,100
-
Invoice$26,017
Fuel
-
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
-
MPG54 MPG
-
Battery Range (mi)25
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3365 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.3
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars