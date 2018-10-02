2018 Toyota Prius Prime

2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus
  • MSRP
    $27,100
  • Invoice
    $26,017

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    54 MPG
  • Battery Range (mi)
    25

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3365 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.3
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars