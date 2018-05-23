Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,500
Invoice$23,239
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG46 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)100.4 in
Length,Overall (in)159.8 in
Height,Overall (in)58.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2530 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)9.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars