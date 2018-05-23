2018 Toyota Prius c

2018 Toyota Prius c Four
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,500
  • Invoice
    $23,239

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    46 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    100.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    159.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2530 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars