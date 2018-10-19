2018 Toyota Mirai

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $57,500
  • Invoice
    $56,030

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Hydrogen Fuel
  • MPG
    66 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 1-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4075 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    32.3
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars