Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$57,500
-
Invoice$56,030
Fuel
-
FuelHydrogen Fuel
-
MPG66 MPG
Basics
-
EngineElectric Motor
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 1-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechBack-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4075 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)32.3
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars